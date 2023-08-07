Kata kidnapped for racketeering hotel rentals. “Violent Feud, Parents Shut Up”

Little Kata, her parents and uncle Abel

Florence, the hotel rental racket behind the kidnapping of Kata. The role of the uncle and the silence of the parents

And the rent racket inside the former Astor hotel in via Maragliano in Florence – the one from which little Kataleya, «Kata» disappeared on 10 June — the thread that links the two investigations by the Florence prosecutor’s office. Corriere della Sera writes it today in relation to the girl of Peruvian origin who disappeared in the Tuscan capital. “The first, that of the mobile squad of the police headquarters, took four Peruvians to prison accused – for various reasons – of extortion, attempted extortion, attempted murder and injuries: among them is Abel Alvarez Vasquez, known as Dominique, Kata’s maternal uncle, the last to see the child before her disappearance”.

The second investigation is instead that of the carabinieri of the provincial investigative nucleus, which yesterday led to ten searches against three friends of the family and seven relatives of the child, including Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo Romero and Katherine Alvarez, the father and mother of the child (none of these, however, is under investigation).

Dominique, Kata’s uncle was essentially the ‘right hand’ of Carlos, in extortion activities against the occupants of the Astor hotel in Florence. In the ordinance, the investigating judge speaks of “the dangerousness of all the suspects and, in particular, of the subjects called Carlos and Dominique”.

“The suspects they moved in a number of at least 15 people to accomplish their criminal activities thus demonstrating that they have a large number of accomplices at their disposal”, reads the document. A witness told the investigators that “Carlos and Dominique ‘managed’ the hotel”.

As reported by the Corriere della Sera, “investigators speak of “feuds between relatives of the Alvarez family and groups of Peruvians, Ecuadorians and Romanians who occupied the hotel for the illicit possession and management of the rooms for which they were requested», behind brutality and beatings, «sums of money». The seizure of the parents’ mobile phones therefore serves to understand if there are any emails, messages or chats useful for research. THEThe heavy doubt, mentioned in the same search order, is that Kata’s mom and dad may have received important information from someone about the kidnapping but preferred not to tell her during the interrogations”.

