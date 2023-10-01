Home » Kincentric reveals winners of the Best Employers award in its twentieth edition
Once again, Kincentric, a leadership and human resources consulting company, has unveiled this year’s Best Employers. The results were determined through a traditional opinion survey of associates from participating companies. In its twentieth edition, twelve companies were recognized across the categories of small (25 to 150 employees), medium (151 to 399 workers), and large (400 or more). Additionally, three companies were honored with the Best Employers award, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The awards ceremony took place at El Fogo de Chao on Paseo Caribe last Wednesday. The winners will also be featured in El Nuevo Día’s Supplements section on Sunday. The recognized companies span various sectors, including tourism, manufacturing, automotive, and construction.

In order to determine the winners, the participating companies’ workers were surveyed to measure their levels of commitment and evaluate the effectiveness of their respective human resources practices. Eddaliz Berríos, regional leader of Kincentric for Latin America and the Caribbean, explained that the organization utilizes tested methodologies that can be tailored to meet each client’s needs.

In Puerto Rico, companies with 25 or more employees are eligible for local recognition. These companies must obtain a score equal to or greater than the Puerto Rico market average to be recommended for certification. Berríos emphasized that companies must achieve scores in the top quartile for engagement and two other indices to be awarded certification.

The methodology for selecting the Best Employers consists of two components. The employee survey’s commitment score carries 70% weight, while the remaining 30% comes from a questionnaire on human resources practices answered by department leaders.

Kincentric’s Best Employers program is global and requires a minimum of 50 employees on the island. The certification is granted by a global committee, taking into account market results in four indices: commitment, leaders who generate commitment, agility, and focus on talent.

The recognized companies have demonstrated leadership, flexibility, empathy, and innovation in supporting their employees during challenging times and work changes.

El Nuevo Día will not only present the winners but also review their stories and achievements that led to their recognition. Some companies have revalidated their status as Best Employers.

