All the fake news about Labor Consultants

It seems that in recent days the president of the National Council of the order of labor consultants, rosary de luca spoke to its approximately 2,000 executives via intranet. But more than someone present, albeit virtually, reports in great detail that it would not have been the usual periodic meeting.

On the table tax reform, assisted negotiation, business crisis management, administrative simplifications, gender equality certification. Connected from all over Italy, the base listens to the words of By Luca which reaffirms the full activity of the Council on all fronts and the sharing of the Government’s actions in the fiscal field. Then comes, they say, the response to the obviously fake news that has appeared in the press in the last few hours.

The thesis is clear. You try to discredit i Labor consultants – an entity supervised by the Ministry of Labor – to hit the side of the department’s number one who, coincidentally, is working on the delicate reform of the Basic income which bothers the pentastellati so much.

The position of the 2,000 connected executives is compact. As in the last eighteen years, support for its President was not long in coming. “It is a political attack, fake news artfully cooked by income scams to delegitimize the reform in the pipeline”, one of the many executives present at the Assembly is convinced. “L’Enpacl she would have ‘bought’ the Link Campus? This is nice! – comments another of the participants laughing – nothing more than one of the many investments made by the Body”.

