Home » Labor market – Verdi insists on heat protection measures in the workplace
Business

Labor market – Verdi insists on heat protection measures in the workplace

by admin
Labor market – Verdi insists on heat protection measures in the workplace

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Verdi national board member Dagmar Knig called on employers in the debate about a heat siesta to negotiate with unions and works councils about measures that make working in the heat more bearable. “Employers must carry out a risk assessment in order to determine long-term measures,” said König of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“It’s important to make timely agreements with the company interest groups in the companies and facilities that make work bearable,” she said. “According to the workplace ordinance, employers have to ensure that workplaces are set up and operated in such a way that they do not pose any health risks to the employees,” said König.

HOME PAGE

See also  FOL Trading USA: episode of 07.11.2022

You may also like

Exploitation of work: judicial control is triggered for...

Stock market podcast: Lauterbach’s clinic reform – that...

Knot (ECB) opens to pause for rate hikes...

New construction is shrinking: Experts see only one...

The Mexican Peso Slips Slightly Against the Dollar...

Dell’Acqua: “emergency plan for the next 2 years,...

Politics – summer retreat of the CSU state...

Kering, Pinault chooses Bellettini as his deputy and...

Business trips: companies are now planning this for...

the web is increasingly decisive in the choice

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy