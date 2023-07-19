Labor market – Verdi insists on heat protection measures in the workplace

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Verdi national board member Dagmar Knig called on employers in the debate about a heat siesta to negotiate with unions and works councils about measures that make working in the heat more bearable. “Employers must carry out a risk assessment in order to determine long-term measures,” said König of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“It’s important to make timely agreements with the company interest groups in the companies and facilities that make work bearable,” she said. “According to the workplace ordinance, employers have to ensure that workplaces are set up and operated in such a way that they do not pose any health risks to the employees,” said König.

