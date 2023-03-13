Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate and rise, and spot prices generally follow up

On the 13th, thread futures opened at 4327 at 4369 at 2305, the highest at 4377 and the lowest at 4317, up 41 or 0.95%;Hot roll2305 opening 4398 closing 4456 highest 4464 lowest 4456 up 41 or 0.93%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 915 noon and closed at 927.5, the highest at 930 and the lowest at 913, up 3 or 0.32%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2895 and closed at 2931.5, the highest at 2945 and the lowest at 2875 rose 12.5 or 0.43%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices generally follow up, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4240 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4390 yuan, up 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4290 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4270 yuan, up 30 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,272 yuan, an increase of 14 yuan from the previous trading day.

