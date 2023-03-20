Home Business Lange Futures Noon Report: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices fell steadily_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange Futures Noon Report: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices fell steadily

Lange Futures Noon Report: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices fell steadily

Lange Futures Noon Post: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices fell steadily

On the 20th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4266 and closed at 4222, with a maximum of 4279 and a minimum of 4208, a drop of 12 or 0.28%;Hot roll2305 opening 4390 closing 4333 highest 4390 lowest 4320 up 4 or 0.09%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 911 and closed at 894 at noon, the highest at 915 and the lowest at 890, down 11.5 or 1.27%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2780 and closed at 2762.5, the highest at 2795.5 and the lowest at 2754, down 22 or 0.79%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and has a decline, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4200 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4290 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4270 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4210 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4160 yuan, down 20 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,224 yuan, a drop of 8 yuan from the previous trading day.

