Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price is narrowly adjusted and the transaction demand is acceptable

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on February 14, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,020 yuan and the steel billet was 3,770 yuan, and the base price was 250 yuan, which was 20 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on February 14, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,100 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,027 yuan. The basis was 73 yuan, which was 14 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On February 14, domestic construction steel market prices were adjusted within a narrow range; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin are mainly stable.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4643 yuan, a decrease of 2 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4162 yuan, down 1 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5010 yuan, stable; three-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 4090 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high line 4610 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar 4080 yuan, stable .

The market opened today, and the market price fluctuated within a narrow range. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4020 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6900 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4100 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on February 14, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 19,000 tons, an increase of 5,350 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4240-4250 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4350-4360 yuan (in pounds) in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4330-4340 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on February 15.

