Every year on Valentine’s Day on February 14, Qixi Festival, and May 20, many new couples get together to register for marriage, in order to leave a memorable day for themselves.

Today is February 14th, and of course there are newcomers queuing up to get their certificates.

In order to present a more meaningful commemoration to the couples, Changsha Min also specially prepared special gifts for each couple.

According to reports,Changsha Tianxin District Marriage Registration Office creatively presented a classical marriage book to couples today. Many couples got up early and new couples came to line up for marriage registration.The newcomer who ranked first happily said that he didn’t fall asleep all night, he was so excited.

It is worth mentioning that,The Marriage Registry Office in Changsha has become an “Internet celebrity” in the past two years. Every time on such a commemorative day, a special ceremony will be specially arranged and a different marriage certificate will be sent as a commemoration.

Last year, 20222022 was called “the most loving day”, a wedding book with a fragrance was given to the couple, which can be framed, and the fragrance will always remain, implying eternal love.

