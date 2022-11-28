Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is stable and strong, and the transaction demand is general

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 28, the base price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,700 yuan and the steel billet of 3,560 yuan was 140 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian screw thread at 3,800 yuan on November 28 and the closing price of the main futures screw at 3,738 yuan was 62 yuan, a decrease of 2 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 28, the domestic construction steel market prices stabilized and strengthened; leading the market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4415 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3879 yuan, up 7 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4760 yuan, up 20 yuan; the mainstream specification of third-grade rebar (25mm) is 3770 yuan, up 20 yuan; the Shanghai market high-line is 4520 yuan, stable; Up 10 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price stabilized and strengthened. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3,700 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 5,100 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources for building materials in Hangzhou remains stable, with Zhongtian reporting 3,800 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 28, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 23,100 tons, a decrease of 600 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4000-4020 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3950-3990 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 3950-3970 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on November 29.

