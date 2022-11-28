Home Business Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is stable and strong, and the transaction demand is general Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is stable and strong, and the transaction demand is general Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is stable and strong, and the transaction demand is general Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is stable and strong, and the transaction demand is general

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 28, the base price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,700 yuan and the steel billet of 3,560 yuan was 140 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian screw thread at 3,800 yuan on November 28 and the closing price of the main futures screw at 3,738 yuan was 62 yuan, a decrease of 2 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 28, the domestic construction steel market prices stabilized and strengthened; leading the market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4415 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3879 yuan, up 7 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4760 yuan, up 20 yuan; the mainstream specification of third-grade rebar (25mm) is 3770 yuan, up 20 yuan; the Shanghai market high-line is 4520 yuan, stable; Up 10 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price stabilized and strengthened. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3,700 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 5,100 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources for building materials in Hangzhou remains stable, with Zhongtian reporting 3,800 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 28, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 23,100 tons, a decrease of 600 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4000-4020 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3950-3990 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 3950-3970 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on November 29.

See also  Pre-increment!Zhongyuan Expressway: It is estimated that the annual net profit in 2021 will be about 726 million yuan to about 774 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 199.51%~219.47% _ Oriental Fortune Net

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

You may also like

Bmw 3.0 CSL, limited edition to celebrate the...

Another chairman is controlled. Recently, 19 Chinese listed...

Malta Turin, an axis to ensure a better...

Mi 13 is about to debut Mi Fan:...

Nasdaq closes nightmare year: escape is worth $7.4...

Xiaopeng Motors plans to develop its own battery?...

Protests against Xi Jinping’s “Zero-Covid” policy are mounting...

6 Ways Synchronous Learning Helps Improve Employee Competency...

Market long-short game in the short term, the...

Bags in red with the “zero Covid” protests...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy