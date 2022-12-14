Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and consolidate, and spot prices are mixed

On the 14th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 3933 and closed at 3950, with the highest at 3969 and the lowest at 3923, up 20 or 0.51%;Hot roll2305 opening 4032 closing 4041 highest 4059 lowest 4020 up 16 or 0.40%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 808.5 and closed at 802.5 at noon, the highest at 813 and the lowest at 794.5, up 4.5 or 0.56%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2941 and closed at 2955.5, the highest at 2978.5 and the lowest at 2904.5, up 14.5 or 0.49%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3790 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3900 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3930 yuan, up 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3860 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4070 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,910 yuan, a drop of 2 yuan from the previous trading day.

