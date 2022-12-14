global current affairs

4AreUvxk7a5 article At least 141 people died in the capital of Congo (DRC) due to heavy rain <a data-ail="631321" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4ArXSxrVuFG article Tesla’s stock price plummets, Musk loses the throne of the <a data-ail="631321" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>‘s richest man <a data-ail="631321" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4ArWo4PQZ98 article After a three-game losing streak, the U.S. Air Force successfully tested the hypersonic “fighting bomb” <a data-ail="631321" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4ArVFEkLnnS article Russian media: <a data-ail="631321" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> leads the <a data-ail="631321" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a> in aerospace and other fields of science and <a data-ail="631321" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/technology/" >technology</a> oversea.huanqiu.com

4ArfhZPNvUU article 40 sentences you need to know about “Yang Lie” <a data-ail="631321" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com