Microsoft has earlier reminded users that the update maintenance of Windows 10 21H1 version will be stopped soon. Starting today, Microsoft has officially ended update support for the Windows 10 21H1 system, which means that this version of the system will not receive any security updates.

If users need to continue to maintain the stability of the system, they need to upgrade to Win10 21H2 and above, or directly upgrade to Windows 11. According to past practice, it is estimated that in the near future, Microsoft is likely to force users of the 21H1 version to update their systems.

According to the survey results of the statistical agency AdDuplex in June this year, about 21% of users are still using Win 10 21H1, which means that many users will be affected by the termination of this update. Microsoft officially suggested in the community that if the device meets the conditions, it is best to choose to update Windows 11 22H2, which has just been released.

