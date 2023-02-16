Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate and rise, spot rises steadily

On the 16th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4061 and closed at 4114, with the highest at 4116 and the lowest at 4052, up 53 or 1.31%;Hot roll2305 opening 4169 closing 4203 highest 4205 lowest 4154 up 39 or 0.94%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 865 and closed at 875.5 at noon, the highest at 876 and the lowest at 861.5, up 11 or 1.27%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2692 and closed at 2760, the highest at 2766 and the lowest at 2692 rose 52 or 1.92%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and rising, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4050 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4130 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4070 yuan, up 20 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4120 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4110 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

