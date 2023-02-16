Liu Jianxin

Liang Weiwen

Lin Fubo

Zhou Zhiqiang

Lu Jiaqi

Tan Jinhua

He Weidong

Xie Junbo

Tan Wenchao

Li Ruifang

Xie Furui

Zhang Yidong

Zheng Wenhui

U Thant

Wang Jiangtao

Contribute to the “Hong Kong and Macau Integration” and “Overseas Chinese Capital Empowerment” projects, strengthen the technological innovation capabilities of the industrial chain to promote high-quality development, and give full play to the leading role of the agricultural chain to establish a new benchmark for rural revitalization in Jiangmen…

At the speech meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC held yesterday morning, 15 representatives of the municipal committees of the democratic parties, the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, the CPPCC Hong Kong and Macao Liaison Group, and CPPCC members made speeches at the conference respectively, focusing on the city’s Actively offer advice and suggestions on the hot spots and key points of the development of various undertakings, gather strength to forge ahead, and write a new chapter of development together.

Text/Ling Xuemin Photo/Guo Yongle

Liu Jianxin, representative of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Kuomintang:

Improve the innovation mechanism of the industrial chain

In recent years, Jiangmen has implemented the “industrial revitalization” project in an in-depth manner, fully connecting 20 strategic industrial clusters in the province. Jiangmen should take the creation of a national innovation-oriented city as a driving force, accelerate deployment around the industrial chain and upgrade the innovation chain, and promote high-quality development.

It is recommended to focus on the coordinated development of industrial clusters (industrial chains), further improve the industrial chain innovation mechanism, form a complete innovation support system such as R&D, incubation, scientific and technological services, and achievement transformation, and provide fertile ground for industrial development. In-depth connection with the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, jointly build a number of common technology research and development, testing and other service platforms and research and development institutions, and continue to accelerate the organic integration of the innovation chain and the capital chain through technological financial services. Accelerate the cultivation and expansion of the team of technical brokers, introduce and cultivate high-level technology intermediary service agencies, and improve the city’s large technology market.

It is necessary to focus on introducing all kinds of innovative talents urgently needed by the industrial chain, provide talents with all-round services, and enjoy the same treatment as local talents in terms of scientific research projects, achievement transformation, commendation and rewards, etc., so that talents can be “attracted and retained”.

Liang Weiwen, representative of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Democratic League:

Increase the supply of financing to small, medium and micro enterprises

The healthy development of small, medium and micro enterprises is an important part of the high-quality economic and social development of our city. In order to help small, medium and micro enterprises to solve their financial problems, it is recommended to provide interest discounts and tax incentives for qualified small, medium and micro enterprises, reduce and exempt taxes and administrative fees for small, medium and micro enterprises in accordance with laws and regulations, and introduce deferred tax payment and phased deferred payment Or appropriate policies such as returning social insurance premiums to enhance the production and development capabilities of enterprises.

In terms of financing, financial institutions should be encouraged to appropriately lower loan interest rates and increase credit lines and terms. Establish a loan risk compensation fund to offset part of the financing costs of small, medium and micro enterprises. Use financing methods such as supply chain finance and accounts receivable as collateral to increase financing supply to small, medium and micro enterprises.

Through the incentive mechanism, universities, research institutes, and scientific research institutions are encouraged to open and share R&D infrastructure to small, medium and micro enterprises. Combining purchasing services with market-oriented mechanisms, establishing a technical resource library, and breaking through barriers to the exchange of technical achievements. Increase the scope of support for import substitution projects, and provide major special technical support for projects that are stuck.

Lin Fubo, representative of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association:

Cultivate more “specialized, special and new” enterprises

In recent years, the number of new “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises in our city has been increasing year by year. In order to cultivate more “specialized, special and new” enterprises, our city must do everything possible to revitalize the real industry, solve the actual difficulties of enterprises according to local conditions, and create a fertile soil suitable for the growth of many small and medium-sized enterprises.

It is recommended to improve the gradient cultivation system, strengthen policy guidance, introduce municipal-level “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprise selection methods, and implement municipal-level financial fund reward methods; implement dynamic management and classified guidance for cultivated enterprises, and at the same time, provide high-quality enterprises with technology The overall solution with innovation as the core promotes the transformation of high-tech enterprises into “specialized, special and new” enterprises.

It is necessary to strengthen the planning guidance and services for localization of leading enterprises in the industrial chain, enhance the supporting capabilities of the local industrial chain, and allow “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises to have the opportunity to fully participate in key industrial chains and major projects. “Integrate the chain and fix the chain” and “block into the chain”, truly realize the integrated development of large and small enterprises, and drive the overall improvement of the city’s industries.

Zhou Zhiqiang, representative of the Democratic Progressive Jiangmen Municipal Committee:

Planning the development of new energy special vehicle industry

At present, Guangdong Province is strongly supporting Jiangmen’s planning and construction of a dual-carbon park for the new energy automobile industry and an auto parts industrial park. Jiangmen is at the domestic leading level in the R&D and production of positive electrode materials for new energy vehicle power batteries. It is recommended to plan for the development of the new energy special vehicle industry as soon as possible.

Efforts should be made to improve the technical level of local new energy special vehicles and parts companies, based on the existing new energy battery materials and auto parts industry foundation, aiming at international and domestic new energy special vehicle leading or backbone enterprises, carry out precise investment promotion, and introduce new energy special vehicles Complete vehicle and key parts and components projects have achieved differentiated development from other regions.

It is necessary to formulate municipal-level policies and measures to support new energy special-purpose vehicle industry projects to enjoy policy support related to national and provincial strategic industrial clusters. Encourage leading enterprises to target key links and core technologies in the industrial chain, carry out joint ventures and cooperation, and integrate resources. Guide and support small and medium-sized enterprises to actively connect and support development around key enterprises, and realize coordinated support between the upstream and downstream of the new energy vehicle industry chain.

Lu Jiaqi, representative of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Peasants and Workers Party:

Promoting the coordinated development of health care industries in Hong Kong, Macau and Jiangmen

Jiangmen has a large demand for elderly care services, and the main framework of the health care industry has basically taken shape, and it has advantages such as geographical environment and policy support with Hong Kong and Macau. Jiangmen can undertake the “cross-border elderly care” needs of Hong Kong and Macau, and promote the coordinated development of Hong Kong, Macau and Jiangmen’s health care industry.

Therefore, it is recommended that Jiangmen clarify the development plan of the health care industry, give internal support and encouragement, focus on the cultivation and support of leading enterprises and competitive products in the health care industry chain, create an influential health care brand, and drive the expansion of the industry chain. and establish a service window for the development of the health care industry, and implement a working mechanism of “one-stop acceptance, general practice services”. Construct a complete health care industry innovation and development ecosystem, so that enterprises can experience the “visible, tangible, and findable” government services.

Externally, strengthen integration with Hong Kong and Macau, support Hong Kong and Macau medical and health service providers to set up medical institutions in Jiangmen; introduce Hong Kong and Macau capital, institutions, and talents, integrate health care resources in the three places, and jointly build a transformation from a single government entity to a multi-party entity that interacts between regional governments Participating in the co-construction and sharing model of cooperation will drive more health care cooperation projects to be promoted in Jiangmen.

Tan Jinhua, representative of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of Zhigong Party:

Protection of Overseas Chinese Housing and Overseas Dialogue

The former (old) residence is the visible “nostalgia” of overseas Chinese and an important carrier of Jiangmen overseas Chinese culture. However, there are still a large number of watchtowers, Western-style buildings, cottages and bungalows that have been out of control for a long time.

Protect Overseas Chinese Housing and Dialogue with Overseas. It is recommended to carry out a census of the former residences of overseas Chinese houses in a pull-net type, to fully grasp the “base number” of overseas Chinese houses in Jiangmen, and to form digital files. Build a trusteeship and agency platform for overseas Chinese houses, optimize the identification procedures of historical buildings, and facilitate overseas property owners to choose appropriate property trustees or agents through the platform to carry out repair, protection, revitalization and utilization services for former overseas Chinese houses, and to apply for certification of historical buildings.

For the protection of existing overseas Chinese houses, it is necessary to carry out risk protection ratings on the former residences of overseas Chinese houses according to indicators such as the status of management and protection, safety level, and historical value. Extend the escrow mechanism of non-state-owned historical buildings to the former residences of overseas Chinese, and carry out rescue protection or revitalization of the former residences of overseas Chinese with lost contact or unclear ownership of property rights, and maximize the protection of historical, scientific, artistic, Social value, or the former residence of overseas Chinese houses with commemorative and educational significance.

He Weidong, representative of Jiangmen Municipal Committee of Jiusan Society:

Vigorously develop the marine “blue carbon” economy

Jiangmen should seize the opportunity to dig deep into the economic value of carbon sinks and vigorously develop the marine “blue carbon” economy. To develop a larger space for carbon emissions, we must first find out the bottom line and provide basic data for the calculation of carbon sinks. Coordinate and build a real-time three-dimensional data monitoring system to promote land-sea integrated discharge control and water quality target management. Relying on the basic information platform of natural resources and land space, jointly build and share an information platform for comprehensive management of coastal oceans.

In addition, we should pay attention to the “two-pronged approach” of technological innovation and financial support, encourage Jiangmen Double Carbon Laboratory to accelerate the construction of national key laboratories, and promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements with “industrial orientation”. Wuyi University plays a multi-disciplinary cross-supporting role, solves the key and difficult problems of carbon sink measurement, and cooperates closely with Jiangmen Double Carbon Laboratory to form complementary advantages. Guided by the market, it effectively builds a mutually beneficial synergy mechanism for technology, market, capital and other parties. Give full play to the agglomeration effect of “carbon finance”, attract carbon elements institutions to settle in Jiangmen, and accelerate the cultivation of carbon sink products.

Xie Junbo, representative of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce:

Further expand the scale of green credit

In recent years, Jiangmen has actively promoted the “Hong Kong-Macao Integration” project, and has approved the establishment of about 7,600 Hong Kong-funded enterprises, many of which are key industrial chain owners. The city should further expand the scale of green credit, stimulate the effective credit demand of enterprises, and form a virtuous circle of “banks are willing to lend and enterprises dare to lend”.

Our city can establish an information sharing platform for green enterprises and green project databases to improve the timeliness and accuracy of financial policies and product service enterprises. It is also necessary to give full play to the advantages of the hometown of overseas Chinese, establish a credit rating mechanism for cross-border financing services, and support banking institutions to help enterprises in our city to raise funds abroad through domestic and overseas branches, so as to make the financial “flowing water” move.

We hope to give full play to the role of policy-based insurance tools, lower the threshold for the real economy to use finance to promote development, increase funds, resist risks, stabilize expectations, and reduce risks. At the same time, discover more high-quality enterprises to enter the “Golden Seed Bank”, carry out in-depth personnel training and business training, promote more high-quality enterprises to go public, and increase direct financing.

Tan Wenchao, representative of the Hong Kong Liaison Group of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference:

Strengthen the planning and construction of food parks

As the “vegetable basket” of the Greater Bay Area, Jiangmen ranks first in the province in terms of the number of geographical indication agricultural products and regional public brands of agricultural products. However, due to the lack of leading enterprises driving the linkage between the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, the high-quality development of the industry is restricted.

It is recommended to increase support for agricultural products and food companies, and create a first-class business environment to welcome large projects to Jiangmen. Strengthen the planning and construction of food parks, and provide land, taxation and other preferential policies and subsidies for high-quality enterprises. Improve the level of government services and create a convenient investment environment.

In addition, build an exchange and cooperation platform for investment promotion, set up a national investment promotion work organization, actively carry out targeted investment promotion, attract more upstream and downstream food supporting enterprises in the industrial chain to settle down, and cultivate a group of leading and benchmarking enterprises. Especially at the moment when Hong Kong-funded enterprises are seeking to integrate into the construction of the Greater Bay Area, they should accurately attract Hong Kong and Macao enterprises, introduce capital and talents, formulate plans, build a leader in Jiangmen’s modern agricultural industry chain with a level of 100 billion, and promote Jiangmen’s agricultural products, food industry and prepared vegetables. High-quality development of the chain.

Li Ruifang, representative of the Macao Liaison Group of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference:

Promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement

A city is interesting, young people will yearn for it, and will live and work here in peace and contentment. Jiangmen, the capital of overseas Chinese, is known as the “Hometown of Stars” and “Hometown of Overseas Chinese”. We should integrate unique resources, vigorously support the development of the film and television industry, seek a good area, help the overall situation, promote the “Hong Kong and Macao integration” and “overseas Chinese capital empowerment” projects, and promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement.

Jiangmen can set up a performing arts base, establish a performing arts academy, and introduce excellent plays to be performed in Jiangmen Performing Arts Center, so that the industry can form a chain and help the strategic development of the cultural industry. At the same time, create a “new scene”, enhance the charm of the old neighborhood in multiple dimensions, and become a one-stop delicious, fun and interesting IP that combines the culture of the overseas Chinese capital, food, trendy entertainment, and community.

The rich red cultural tourism resources cannot be ignored. It is necessary to use historical figures and former residences of celebrities as a breakthrough point and celebrity stories as a prototype to create a new carrier of Chinese excellent traditional culture and a new landmark of cultural tourism in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, promote the spirit of patriotism, enhance cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and tell the story of the Chinese capital of overseas Chinese. .

CPPCC member Xie Furui:

Improve the construction level of rural revitalization demonstration belt

At present, 75% of the administrative villages in Jiangmen meet the standards of beautiful and livable villages, but there are still problems such as insufficient industrial development, lack of prominent characteristics of overseas Chinese hometowns, and incomplete environmental improvement.

If the nation is to rejuvenate, the village must be rejuvenated. It is necessary to proceed from reality, scientific planning, and classified guidance. Classify and determine the construction of urban-suburban integration, characteristic protection, and agglomeration promotion. According to the requirements of one demonstration zone, one promotion plan, and one development plan, a planning system of “overall planning + land space planning + village planning + key project planning” will be formed. Pay attention to the control and guidance within the township planning area, pay attention to the basic characteristics of the village, and pay attention to insist on building for farmers.

It is necessary to insist on precise efforts to promote the construction of key project libraries in the city’s rural revitalization demonstration belt. Focus on projects, take the lead in breakthroughs, build “four beams and eight pillars” for the construction of demonstration belts, and lead the development of “line, piece, area” with the implementation of key projects. Realize full coverage of one village (community) and one park. Highlight the “six aspects” of party building leadership, cultural characteristics, industrial development, popularity gathering, area building, and rural governance, and further enhance the construction level of the rural revitalization demonstration belt.

Zhang Yidong, member of the CPPCC:

Build a state-owned enterprise brand demonstration park

Our city’s state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises bravely stand at the forefront and dare to “test the water”. Through the establishment of two-level park development and operation companies at the city and county levels, and the opening of a new model of “equity investment + agent construction + operation”, we will strive to promote large-scale industrial agglomeration in our city. District development and construction. In order to speed up the formation of a large platform for industrial development, it is recommended that municipal state-owned enterprises and industrial park management committees of counties (cities, districts) jointly establish a development and operation company to carry out joint development and investment attraction operations of industrial parks, and strive to build a state-owned enterprise brand demonstration park.

The management committee of the territorial park should follow the principle of market-oriented operation, inject capital and operating assets, and achieve “fat and thin matching”, so as to enhance the hematopoietic function of the city and county level park development and operation companies, improve market-oriented financing capabilities and infrastructure investment and operation ability. And give full play to the “multiplier effect” of the government’s investment promotion platform, actively connect with domestic excellent venture capital institutions such as Hengjian Holdings, Shenzhen Venture Capital, and Shenzhen Investment Holdings, leverage capital to leverage key enterprises and key projects, and use industry-finance integration to boost Transformation and upgrading of growing SMEs.

Zheng Wenhui, member of the CPPCC:

Attract talents to start businesses in Jiangmen

In recent years, Jiangmen has introduced policies to strengthen the city with talents, successfully attracting a group of returned overseas students to settle down, but there are still problems such as incentive policies and insufficient supporting services, which fail to meet the needs of returned overseas students in innovation and entrepreneurship, employment training, and social exchanges. needs. Jiangmen is known as the capital of overseas Chinese in China. It has the responsibility, conditions and ability to actively explore and contribute to strengthening and improving overseas Chinese affairs.

It is recommended to accurately formulate attractive and operable policies according to the principle of “re-attractive, beneficial to publicity, and easy to operate”, and do a good job in publicity and services. At the same time, the service is refined, and an entrepreneurial mentor service system is established to share entrepreneurial experience and provide entrepreneurial counseling for entrepreneurs who have returned from studying abroad. Improve the information think tank, do a good job of human resource reserves, and regularly release talent policy information. Create an entrepreneurial incubation platform, become an entrepreneurial brand for returned overseas students, attract talents to come to Jiangxi to start businesses, and form an agglomeration effect. Give full play to the resource advantages of returning overseas students, strengthen cultural exchanges and economic and trade cooperation, and jointly promote Jiangmen’s economic and social development to achieve high-quality development.

CPPCC member Wu Dan:

Guide the upstream and downstream of the new tea drink layout industry chain

In recent years, new tea drinks have emerged in the consumer market, and have the qualifications to be the name card of Jiangmen city. It is recommended that Jiangmen seize the opportunity to guide Jiangmen’s new tea drinks to the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, and endow products with more Jiangmen elements.

Talent reserve is the guarantee for the long-term development of the industry. Tea drinking-related majors should be set up in Jiangmen colleges and universities, the enrollment scale of tea drinking majors should be expanded, and practitioners should be connected to participate in vocational skills assessment. Relevant management departments and industry associations should focus on legal issues, industry standards, management models and other pain points faced in the process of enterprise development, organize counseling and training, and cultivate more comprehensive talents, so that enterprises can reduce operational risks during development. It is also necessary to do a good job in the work of “government setting up the stage and enterprises singing operas”, give clear policy guidance to enable enterprises to strengthen their confidence in development, and hold roadshows for small enterprises, so that investors and enterprises can have more platforms for in-depth understanding. Independently seek investment and financing opportunities to help local chain brands “go global”.

Wang Jiangtao, member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference:

Incorporate village-to-community infrastructure into municipal construction

As an effective way to break through the urban-rural dual structure and improve urban-rural community governance, the transformation of villages into communities is directly related to the coordinated and high-quality development of Jiangmen’s urban and rural areas. It is recommended to select individual village reform communities with mature conditions for “separation of politics and economy” as pilots, to stipulate that the secretary of the community party organization shall be an honorary member of the Economic Association in accordance with legal procedures, and to continue to strengthen the town (street), village reform community party organization’s support for various organizations and communities in the community. The leadership of various tasks, timely help solve the difficulties and problems in the self-government of the grassroots.

To deepen the reform of “separation of politics and economy”, it is necessary to formulate a list of powers and responsibilities, strengthen policy support, financial and material guarantees for village reform communities, and promote the integration of village reform community infrastructure into municipal construction. Explore the selection and employment of property service companies in village-reformed communities to improve the level of community property services.

For residents, there needs to be a place to “speak what’s on their minds”. We should actively explore and absorb non-resident party members with high political literacy and strong working ability to join the “two committees” team in the community. Expand channels for the floating population to participate in village reform and community governance in an orderly manner, so that new residents have a sense of identity and belonging.