Largest wind farm of oekostrom AG opened with citizens’ festival under the protection of the Federal President

A breath of fresh air in Parndorf

Vienna (OTS) – Energy-rich opening of the new wind farm of oekostrom AG: With the “Parndorf Repowering” project, the existing wind farm was equipped with more modern and more powerful wind turbines. It was opened on Saturday in the presence of around 900 people under the patronage of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler and Parndorf’s Deputy Mayor Wolfgang Daniel.

Work on the largest project in the history of oekostrom AG started ten years ago. During “Parndorf Repowering”, existing systems from two wind farms from the early 2000s were replaced by seven new, much more powerful wind turbines and the electricity yield was significantly increased. The new wind farm now delivers twice as much clean electricity as before – each new wind turbine generates up to four times as much energy. The total production of oekostrom AG at the Parndorf site will be increased from currently around 40 GWh to around 70 GWh by the seven systems in the 4 MW class from market leader VESTAS.

„With the repowering of our wind farm, we are making the climate-friendly conversion of the energy supply concrete. The new systems supply more than 20,000 households with clean electricity, which roughly corresponds to all households in the Neusiedl district“, says Christoph Großsteiner, Managing Director of oekostrom Produktions GmbH and project manager of the repowering project.

The oekostrom AG board duo Hildegard Aichberger and Ulrich Streibl emphasize: “Energy from the sun, wind and water is the sustainable solution for Austria. With the Parndorf repowering, we are accelerating even more towards this clean energy future.”

Politicians welcome innovation project

There is also political support for the project. “Clean energy means security for Austria, our environment and future generations. The innovative and investment power in Austria is enormous, I am convinced that we can quickly get away from fossil energy and find a conscious use of energy‘ said Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler also insisted on coming to the opening ceremony in Burgenland: “The energy system of the future is affordable, climate-friendly and safe. And the wind energy potential in Austria is very large – so let’s use the clean resource of wind. Because every single wind turbine helps us to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and to further advance the energy transition. I wish oekostrom AG every success for the start of the new wind farm.”



Regional added value in Burgenland

„Parndorf’s citizens are particularly proud to have been among the pioneers of wind power since the early 2000s. Our wind farms have become a landmark – for our contribution to CO2 reduction and climate neutrality. As a community representative, it is important to me to enable climate-friendly energies while taking into account the concerns of the population and nature conservation“, said the Deputy Mayor of Parndorf, Wolfgang Daniel.

