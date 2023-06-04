A fan dies when he falls from the stands and the River match with Defense and Justice is suspended

Buenos Aires, Jun 3 (EFE).- A man died this Saturday when he “jumped into the void” from the Sívori Alta tribune of the Monumental Stadium, according to River Plate, which caused the suspension of the match between the Millionaires and Defense and Justice for the nineteenth day of the Professional League Tournament of Argentine soccer.

“The Football Safety Committee and Club Atlético River Plate regret to inform that, in this afternoon’s match against Defense and Justice, a supporter jumped into the void from the Sívori Alta stand and died on the spot. The medical service immediately arrived at the incident sector, as did the police and the various security agencies,” the entity explained in a statement hours after the event.

According to the published text, in the fall “there was no intervention by third parties” and it was found that “there was no situation of violence in the stands or around it (by the deceased follower).”

The club clarified that the fan “had his season ticket” in that area of ​​the stadium which, at the time of the fall, “was at 90% of its capacity.”

The Núñez entity also explained that the Specialized Fiscal Unit for Massive Events, as well as security agencies, “are acting and carrying out the relevant investigations.”

As a paramedic explained to local media, the fan suffered “a very serious head injury” when he fell from the upper tray of the Sívori tribune, located at the bottom of the River Plate stadium.

“He died on the spot. He suffered severe trauma when he fell 15 meters. He fell or threw himself, there was no push,” Alberto Crescenti, head of SAME (Emergency Medical Care System) told DSports Radio.

For its part, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) published a message on its social networks to express its “condolences to family and loved ones” of the deceased supporter “and to the entire River Plate world“, while “deeply regretting the death” of this follower

26 minutes had elapsed since the start of the match, which remained goalless, when the referee Fernando Rapallini ordered the suspension after being informed of the tragic event.

After this decision, which ended with both squads retiring to the locker room, the match must be rescheduled.

River is the leader of this tournament with 41 units, four away from Talleres de Córdoba, who yesterday beat Tigre with authority 1-3, while San Lorenzo -who will play this Sunday against Colón- and Estudiantes de La Plata -yesterday thrashed Barracas Central 5-2, they share the third position with 35 integers.

In other results registered on this date, on Thursday Boca Juniors added their eighth defeat by losing 1-0 in their visit to Arsenal de Sarandí, while Sarmiento de Junín and Newell’s Old Boys sealed a zero draw, while this Friday Argentinos Juniors prevailed due to an agonizing goal by Leonardo Heredia 1-0 in the classic against Platense.

The continuation of the nineteenth day this Saturday has three duels in dispute: Central Córdoba-Huracán, Rosario Central-Instituto de Córdoba and Racing Club-Banfield, while in the first turn Belgrano won 2-0 against Vélez Sarsfield.

The date will end on Sunday with the following match schedule: Unión-Gimnasia, San Lorenzo-Colón, Godoy Cruz-Independiente and Lanús-Atlético Tucumán. EFE