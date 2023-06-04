Home » German climber dies in the Himalayas
German climber dies in the Himalayas

German climber dies in the Himalayas

German mountain climber Stitzinger, here a photo of him from Tyrol. (Benedict Siegert / dpa / Benedict Siegert)

Luis Stitzinger has climbed many mountains in his life. He was also on Mount Everest. This is the highest mountain in the world.

Most recently, Stitzinger climbed the 3rd highest mountain in the world. The mountain is called Kangchenjunga. The mountain is almost 8,600 meters high. The mountain lies on the border between the countries of Nepal and India.

Stitzinger climbed the mountain alone. He didn’t take supplemental oxygen for breathing. When he was on his way back, contact with him broke off. Finding him was difficult. Because of the weather, no helicopters could take off for it. A few days later his body was discovered.

