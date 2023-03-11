Home Business Last generation: That’s how much a climate activist earns
Last generation: That's how much a climate activist earns

Last generation: That’s how much a climate activist earns

Members of the Last Generation have been conducting disruptive actions such as road blockades since early 2022.
Lars Werner, climate activist of the last generation, earns 950 euros per month net as a reward for his full-time activism. This is from a report by “Süddeutsche Zeitung” out.

According to this, salaries are paid to the climate activists of the last generation “to promote civil disobedience”. Childless singles received no more than 1200 euros and married people with two children 1800 euros.

The Rebellion of the Last Generation is funded by donations. According to one transparency report the group collected more than 900,000 euros and spent 535,000 in 2022.

A report of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung(SZ) takes a look at the finances of the climate activist group Uprising of the Last Generation, among other things. The report also shows how much the activists earn. According to this, since September 2022, the last generation has been paying salaries to 70 people who work part-time or full-time and as mini-jobbers for the group.

The amount of the salaries is based on how great the need of the activists is. The “Enablement AG”, which according to “SZ” message “It used to be called ‘Jobcenter’, half jokingly”, is based on “what ‘people’ need”. Childless singles earned a maximum of 1200 euros and married people with two children 1800 euros.

One of the leaders of the Last Generation, former Extinction Rebellion activist Lars Werner, has been a full-time climate activist since March 2022, they say. He earns 950 euros net per month, the daily newspaper quotes him as saying. In his old job as a supervisor in a youth psychiatric ward, he earned 1,200 euros net for 20 hours a week.

According to one, the income of the climate activists feeds itself transparency report from donations. In the first year alone, the group collected over 900,000 euros and spent 534,500 euros. There are also donations from other organizations. The US Climate Emergency Fund, for example, donated an additional 50,000 euros to the last generation, according to “SZ”.

