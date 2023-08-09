Lerner to Sofri: “Always on the right side”. Also for the Calabresi crime?

“Always suffer from the right side”, Lerner wrote to Adriano. And the Calabresi crime?

Best wishes, affectionate and heartfelt, sent by the journalist Gad Lernerto my friend and companion, in Lotta Continua, Adriano Sofriwho turned 80, “lived on the right side”, penned the writer.

“On the right side” while also helping to kill helpless PS officials, such as the commissioner Luigi Calabresi, in 1972, in Milan? Self-criticism is required only a Marcello De Angelisblack, but never convicted of any murder?

E Sergio Mattarellasure of the “fascist matrix” of the Bologna massacrehow do you define the crimes signed by Lotta Continua, such as the ruthless assassination of Luigi Calabresi, for which the judiciary held Sofri, Bompressi and Pietrostefani co-responsible, still free as air in Paris?

