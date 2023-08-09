Home » Lerner to Sofri: “Always on the right side”. Also for the Calabresi crime?
Business

Lerner to Sofri: “Always on the right side”. Also for the Calabresi crime?

by admin
Lerner to Sofri: “Always on the right side”. Also for the Calabresi crime?

“Always suffer from the right side”, Lerner wrote to Adriano. And the Calabresi crime?

Best wishes, affectionate and heartfelt, sent by the journalist Gad Lernerto my friend and companion, in Lotta Continua, Adriano Sofriwho turned 80, “lived on the right side”, penned the writer.

“On the right side” while also helping to kill helpless PS officials, such as the commissioner Luigi Calabresi, in 1972, in Milan? Self-criticism is required only a Marcello De Angelisblack, but never convicted of any murder?

E Sergio Mattarellasure of the “fascist matrix” of the Bologna massacrehow do you define the crimes signed by Lotta Continua, such as the ruthless assassination of Luigi Calabresi, for which the judiciary held Sofri, Bompressi and Pietrostefani co-responsible, still free as air in Paris?

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Women in management: part-time manager with three children

You may also like

Shandong: Leading the Way in Modern Industry and...

German exports to China collapse

Sting banks, Bini Smaghi: “Loans will drop, market...

Dax expected to be higher at opening –...

Moody’s Places Credit Ratings of Six Large US...

Moody’s Downgrades Credit Ratings of U.S. Banks, Sparking...

ESOP: The 12 most important questions and answers

Weather, (almost) endless African heat: the “Cammel” conquers...

Gen Z and Finance: “We’re dealing with a...

Markets: Chinese stocks down on fears of post...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy