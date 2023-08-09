Serbian family disappeared in Greece | Info

The Serbian family that was reported as missing in Greece is doing well.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/SILVANA

The family from Jagodina that disappeared on the way to Greece and has been searched for since yesterday is doing well. They are alive and well.

“The girl said that everything was fine and that they didn’t have internet, but the grandmother didn’t hear that from her parents. The police here in Greece were also informed. When we hear from the girl’s parents, we will report new information,” said Cipe Mile, a Macedonian whom Serbian tourists in Greece have been citing for years as a great friend of our people.

(WORLD/Blic)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

