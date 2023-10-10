Li Qiang Highlights the Importance of Creating New Drivers for High-Quality Development and Accelerating Digital Transformation in Zhejiang Survey

Li Qiang Emphasizes the Importance of High-Quality Development and Digital Transformation in Zhejiang

Hangzhou, October 9th – Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, recently visited Zhejiang from October 7th to 9th. During his visit, Li Qiang highlighted the need to create new drivers for high-quality development and new advantages in accelerating digital transformation.

Li Qiang emphasized the significance of studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the development of the digital economy and new industrialization. He stressed the importance of making the digital economy stronger, better, and bigger from a strategic perspective to empower people and promote economic and social development.

During his visit, Li Qiang inspected Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., where he explored IoT sensing, artificial intelligence, big data technology products, and digital empowerment. He encouraged companies to set ambitious goals and innovate, emphasizing the vast prospects of the digital economy. Li Qiang also urged efforts to break through key core technologies and promote the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Li Qiang also visited the Qiantang District Enterprise Comprehensive Service Center, where he acknowledged Zhejiang’s efforts to optimize the business environment and promote the development of the private economy. He emphasized the need to continuously enhance government services, mobilize social resources, and provide precise and efficient services in areas such as science and technology and finance. Li Qiang aimed to improve the sense of gain for enterprises and the public.

Furthermore, Li Qiang inspected the Science and Technology Innovation Corridor in Hangzhou City, where he listened to innovative development reports and witnessed demonstrations of brain-computer interface products for disabilities, autism, sleep disorders, and more. He praised the significance and value of these technological advancements and encouraged companies to further strengthen product research and development to enrich people’s lives and enhance their health.

At Guangli Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Li Qiang learned about the development of the integrated circuit industry in Zhejiang and stressed the importance of self-reliance and self-sufficiency in science and technology. He urged the promotion of the entire integrated circuit industry chain, collaborative research, and the improvement of independence and controllability.

During a symposium, Li Qiang listened to speeches from relevant departments and enterprise leaders in Zhejiang. He emphasized the need to vigorously promote breakthroughs in digital technology innovation, focusing on strategic frontiers such as big data, computing industries, and the new generation of artificial intelligence industry. Li Qiang called for the cultivation of digital industry clusters and the enhancement of the international competitiveness of the platform economy to support the development of the digital economy.

Li Qiang highlighted the transformative force of the digital wave and stressed the importance of vigorously promoting digital transformation to empower all-round economic and social development. He emphasized the need to promote new industrialization through digital transformation, with a focus on the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry and the innovative application of artificial intelligence.

Li Qiang commended Zhejiang’s economic and social development achievements and urged the conscientious implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. He encouraged Zhejiang to continue promoting the “Eight-Eighth Strategy” and be at the forefront of digital transformation, pushing for continuous progress in all areas.

The investigation was accompanied by Wu Zhenglong.

