Luciano Canfora, the meeting in Turin on war and slaves in Sparta, Athens and Rome

TURIN. An unmissable cultural event for fans of ancient history. Friday June 2, 2023at 18:00, at theIntesa Sanpaolo Skyscraper Auditoriumthe illustrious historian Luciano Canfora will participate in a conference entitled “Sparta, Athens, Rome: war and slaves in ancient economies”.

The meeting, moderated by Maurizio Assault, will deepen the economic structures of the classical age and the “slave production mode” that characterized the societies of ancient Greece up to the Roman Empire. The conference will be broadcast streamed on the de website The print. The dynamics through which the supply of manpower was obtained through instruments of military conquest will be explored.

Luciano Canfora is a recognized authority in the field of ancient history and his studies have contributed significantly to the understanding of ancient societies. The meeting is a unique opportunity for dive into the past and understand how war and slavery affected the economies of the time.

The event is open to everyone history buffs and those who wish to explore the economic dynamics of ancient civilizations. To participate, it is necessary to register in advance by sending a request to participate to the email address: [email protected].