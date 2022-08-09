Home Business M&A Ups: the Italian Bomi acquired
Business

M&A Ups: the Italian Bomi acquired

by admin

UPS announced the acquisition agreement of Bomi Group, a multinational active in the healthcare logistics sector. The transaction is part of the continued expansion of Ups Healthcare’s network and services to meet the growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Closing is expected by the end of the year, subject to the usual approval by the competent authorities. The value and terms of the transaction were not disclosed today. JP Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to UPS.

Thanks to the agreement, Ups Healthcare will extend its global presence with a fleet of more than 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and 391,000 km² of facilities, giving customers access to faster shipping times and greater production flexibility. The acquisition will play a key role in providing next generation pharmaceutical and biological treatments that are increasingly sensitive to temperature and require timely transportation.

Today’s announcement is part of a strategy of growth and continuous evolution of services in Italy which includes the recent geographical expansion of the fleet dedicated to the transport of healthcare products in controlled temperature environments which is able to cover eight Regions, reaching approximately 60% of the territory. UPS Healthcare’s investments also include the construction of a new state-of-the-art, GxP-compliant facility of approximately 40,000 m² in central Italy, dedicated to the healthcare sector, which will include several temperature-controlled environments for products that require storage. between -20 ° C and -80 ° C, between 2 ° C and 8 ° C and between 15 ° C and 25 ° C.

See also  State of turmoil for public employees

You may also like

Spread BTP-Bund rises close to 213 points, yield...

The Ministry of Transport issued a heavy document...

The development of industrial digitalization has accelerated, and...

Maire Tecnimont: licensing contract for urea project in...

UniCredit and Sace support Simplast development plans, with...

Stellantis tonic on the stock market, even Moody’s...

[Opportunity Discovery]China (Shanghai) Prepared Vegetable Industry Alliance establishes...

Azimut: positive net inflows of 1.4 billion in...

Oil: Prices will rise again for Goldman Sachs....

Tim, analysts probe Labriola’s ideas after the accounts....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy