UPS announced the acquisition agreement of Bomi Group, a multinational active in the healthcare logistics sector. The transaction is part of the continued expansion of Ups Healthcare’s network and services to meet the growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Closing is expected by the end of the year, subject to the usual approval by the competent authorities. The value and terms of the transaction were not disclosed today. JP Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to UPS.

Thanks to the agreement, Ups Healthcare will extend its global presence with a fleet of more than 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and 391,000 km² of facilities, giving customers access to faster shipping times and greater production flexibility. The acquisition will play a key role in providing next generation pharmaceutical and biological treatments that are increasingly sensitive to temperature and require timely transportation.

Today’s announcement is part of a strategy of growth and continuous evolution of services in Italy which includes the recent geographical expansion of the fleet dedicated to the transport of healthcare products in controlled temperature environments which is able to cover eight Regions, reaching approximately 60% of the territory. UPS Healthcare’s investments also include the construction of a new state-of-the-art, GxP-compliant facility of approximately 40,000 m² in central Italy, dedicated to the healthcare sector, which will include several temperature-controlled environments for products that require storage. between -20 ° C and -80 ° C, between 2 ° C and 8 ° C and between 15 ° C and 25 ° C.