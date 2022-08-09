Civitanova, 9 August 2022 – Another one homocide a Civitanova and this time it is a young man 30-year-old Tunisian to have lost their life. The knife stroke that reached him was lethal and the rush to the emergency room of the Civitanova hospital, where he arrived already dead, was useless. It happened around 10 pm, on the south promenade, close to the via gardens Massimo D’Azeglio . Another person was also injured in the fight.

The whole area around was cordoned off by the agents of the police station of the Civitanova police and the municipal police, intervened with patrols together with a team of firefighters. The stab was thrown at the height of a scuffle and the theater of the tragedy is a few tens of meters away from the gardens of Via Cavour where, in the night between Saturday and Sunday, two Maghrebi have beaten to blood a Pakistani. We do not know the reasons for the fight, perhaps it broke out for one settling of scores.

Only a few days ago the tragedy of another murder, that d i Alika Ogorchukwu the 39 year old Nigerian killed with his bare hands in the center of Filippo Ferlazzo , 32 years old, worker from Salerno. Investigators acquired images from video surveillance cameras. According to an initial reconstruction, he would have been an Italian boy a help first the wounded Maghreb and to load him into the car for the race to the hospital emergency room, where, however, the body arrived.