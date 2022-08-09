Home Sports Murder in Civitanova, stabbed to death on the seafront – breaking latest news
Sports

Murder in Civitanova, stabbed to death on the seafront – breaking latest news

by admin
Murder in Civitanova, stabbed to death on the seafront – breaking latest news

Civitanova, 9 August 2022 – Another one homocide a Civitanova and this time it is a young man 30-year-old Tunisian to have lost their life. The knife stroke that reached him was lethal and the rush to the emergency room of the Civitanova hospital, where he arrived already dead, was useless. It happened around 10 pm, on the south promenade, close to the via gardens Massimo D’Azeglio . Another person was also injured in the fight.

The whole area around was cordoned off by the agents of the police station of the Civitanova police and the municipal police, intervened with patrols together with a team of firefighters. The stab was thrown at the height of a scuffle and the theater of the tragedy is a few tens of meters away from the gardens of Via Cavour where, in the night between Saturday and Sunday, two Maghrebi have beaten to blood a Pakistani. We do not know the reasons for the fight, perhaps it broke out for one settling of scores.

Only a few days ago the tragedy of another murder, that d i Alika Ogorchukwu the 39 year old Nigerian killed with his bare hands in the center of Filippo Ferlazzo , 32 years old, worker from Salerno. Investigators acquired images from video surveillance cameras. According to an initial reconstruction, he would have been an Italian boy a help first the wounded Maghreb and to load him into the car for the race to the hospital emergency room, where, however, the body arrived.

See also  Pavia in crisis, Nucera renews confidence in Mr. Albertini

You may also like

Beijing Guoan is satisfied with the conditions of...

Zarco in pole position Eroico Espargarò: falls, restarts...

The total prize money exceeds 200,000 yuan, and...

The 14th Sichuan Games opened in Leshan Wang...

Serena Williams wins after a year, Trevisan out...

Rachele Mori’s golden hammer for the first Italian...

The Football Association officially announced the schedule of...

Brawl between Berardi and some Modena fans

Italian Cup 2022-23 results: Genoa, Cremonese and Bologna...

Visiting the “Hometown of Hockey”: The small town...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy