A 30-year-old Tunisian was stabbed and killed during a fight on the south promenade of Civitanova Marche, in the province of Macerata, shortly after 10 pm. Just two days after the funeral of Alika Ogorchuckwuthe 39-year-old Nigerian street vendor killed on July 29 in the street with beatings and ‘crushed’ to the ground, after begging, by the 32-year-old Filippo Ferlazzo now in jail.

The brawl broke out, according to the first reconstructions, between several people of foreign origin. The report reached the police at 10.30 pm, but the police – arrived at the scene – found no one. The injured man had already been taken by someone to the hospital, where he died.

Another person was also injured in the fight, again with stabbing. It is not known what triggered the quarrel, there is talk of a fight perhaps broken out to settle unfinished business. On the spot the police and forensics: cordoned off the murder area, they look for the stabber and also the murder weapon.

The fight took place in one of the busiest areas of the city, at the time of the summer nightlife, so much so that dozens of onlookers are still on site to follow the work of the investigators.

