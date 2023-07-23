Major Central Banks’ Monetary Policy Meetings and Fed Rate Hike Preparations: Market Outlook and Analysis

Title: Major Central Banks Prepare for Rate Hikes as Markets Anticipate Future Monetary Policy Decisions

In an effort to combat the worst inflation crisis in decades, major central banks worldwide are preparing for monetary policy meetings next week. While the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to hike rates by 25 basis points, the market is eagerly waiting for signals from policymakers regarding future rate hikes or the extension of their pause.

The Bank of Japan, however, differs from its counterparts, with Governor Kazuo Ueda expected to continue supporting the nation’s economy despite inflation remaining above the 2% target. This decision reflects the Bank’s commitment to economic stability and growth.

The eagerly anticipated Fed rate decision is expected to push interest rates to their highest level in 22 years. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to increase rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 5.25%-5.5%, marking the 11th increase in the past 16 months. This hike follows a pause in June, with policymakers seeking to maintain optimal inflation levels.

While the Fed remains cautious due to slowing inflation, their intention to keep rates high signals their willingness to take necessary action if prices surge again. The Fed aims to strike a balance between preventing a spike in prices and maintaining economic stability.

Another topic of interest among investors is the potential resurgence of the “60/40 portfolio” in the US capital market. This balanced investment strategy, which allocates 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds, is gaining traction once again. Investors see the diversification benefits of this portfolio, as stocks boost growth while bonds offer stability and generate income. However, negative returns in both stocks and bonds this year, the first occurrence since 1969, raise questions about the efficacy of this traditional investment approach.

With the rise of technology stocks in the US market, some investors are considering taking profits and shifting away from this sector. The S&P 500’s significant gains this year have prompted caution, and some investors may choose to wait out the remainder of the year. This shift could potentially lead to increased interest in cyclical stocks, like financials, signaling bullish sentiment in these sectors. However, due to technology stocks’ dominance, other sectors would need substantial gains to make a meaningful impact on the overall market in the second half of the year.

Morgan Stanley has raised its economic growth forecast for the United States, citing President Biden’s infrastructure bill as a stimulus for massive infrastructure development. The bank revised its GDP growth projection to 1.3% in the fourth quarter, surpassing initial forecasts of 0.6% and 1.9% in the first half of the year. The strength in manufacturing and construction sectors contributed to this upward revision, providing a more comfortable cushion for a projected soft landing in the economy.

In the gold market, prices have reached a two-month high, generating bullish sentiment among investors. However, some Wall Street analysts caution against premature enthusiasm ahead of the Fed’s rate hike next week. A survey indicates that 42% of analysts remain bullish on gold prices, while 16% express bearish sentiments. General investors, on the other hand, are more optimistic, with 60% expecting gold prices to rise and aiming for a retest of resistance around $1,980 by the end of next week.

