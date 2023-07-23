Disability and nature, ‘Dorotea’ arrives on the Pnalm trails – News

‘Accessible mountain’ takes shape, the project of the Lazio, Abruzzo and Molise National Park (Pnalm) to make accessible natural places that in the imagination present insurmountable barriers. Yesterday Dorotea was tested in Pescasseroli, a special wheelchair suitable for transporting the disabled on forest and mountain paths, with larger wheels and suitable for uneven terrain, an enhanced engine and a dual driving mode, not only autonomous but also assisted, thanks to a control positioned on the back of the vehicle.



“Our Abruzzo – comments the vice president of the Region, Emanuele Imprudente, present at the trial test – with its national parks, the regional park and the innumerable nature reserves, is full of wonderful places which are not easy to access if you are disabled, but which everyone has the right to live to the fullest. After having witnessed the test of this wheelchair, admiring the planning of farsighted men able to overcome any type of barrier, as vice president of the Region I will do my best to ensure that it can also be replicated in the other parks of Abruzzo this virtuous example of accessibility”.



The project involves the construction of 20 special wheelchairs which will be located throughout the Pnalm area and which it will be possible to book for excursions in the company of disabled people. Born from the idea of ​​a mountain-loving father who decided to overcome the roughness of the mountain paths to bring his disabled daughter, a young Avezzanese named Dorotea, into contact with unspoilt nature, the project was carried out thanks to the synergy developed by the director of the National Park, Luciano Sammarone, and by the regional president of the Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired, Americo Montanaro and financed by the ‘Third Pillar International’ foundation.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

