McKinsey: End of a Myth? “We are one of the most popular employers”

In a luxury hotel in Berlin, dozens of partners from the management consultancy McKinsey have gathered for an internal meeting. They talk about the most important trend topics, the struggle for workers – and about the job cuts in the consulting firm, which has irritated many in the industry. On the fringes of the conference, McKinsey world boss Bob Sternfels and Germany boss Fabian Billing not only want to explain this in more detail.

WELT: Mr. Sternfels, Mr. Billing, McKinsey usually designs savings programs for others, but you are currently pursuing one on your own behalf. What went wrong?

Bob Sternfels: Nothing.