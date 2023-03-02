Home Business “Me in your pool when you weren’t there”. Calenda’s confession to Venditti
Calenda to Venditti: “I secretly entered your house to swim in the pool”. The strange meeting at the airport

By a strange twist of fate, Carlo calendar e Antonello Venditti they met at the airport. And the leader of Action e Italy aliveperhaps seized by emotion, confessed to the Roman singer-songwriter that he had sneaked into his house in Santo Stefano.

“When you weren’t there, I went in to swim in your pool,” she confesses Charles Calenda in the middle of the queue before taking the flight at the Turin-Caselle airport. E Sell ​​yourselfjokingly, replies: “I have to put the cameras…”.

