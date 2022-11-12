Home Business MediaTek releases T800 5G chip with a network speed of 7.9Gbps: Dimensity 9200 has been used–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
MediaTek releases T800 5G chip with a network speed of 7.9Gbps: Dimensity 9200 has been used

MediaTek releases T800 5G chip with a network speed of 7.9Gbps: Dimensity 9200 has been used

MediaTek released a new generation of flagship processor Dimensity 9200 on the 8th, in which 5G has also been upgraded, and the new 5G dual-pass experience is better. Now MediaTek has also officially announced the 5G source of Dimensity 9200-a new generation of T800 5G baseband, TSMC’s 4nm process has increased the 5G network speed to 7.9Gbps.

T800 is a 5G baseband launched by MediaTek for a new generation of devices.Not only for smartphones, but also for industrial Internet and always-on PCs, etc.MediaTek says the T800 stands out with ultra-fast, reliable 5G speeds, maximizing battery life and delivering an all-around great user experience.

T800 fully supports the 3GPP R16 specification, supports Sub6G and millimeter wave dual-band, supports 4CC carrier aggregation, hybrid duplex FDD/TDD and other technologies, and supports 5G dual-card.

In terms of internet speed,The 5G downlink speed of T800 is increased to 7.9Gbps, and the uplink speed is up to 4.2Gbps.In contrast, Qualcomm’s current strongest X70 baseband is 10Gbps downlink and 3.5Gbps uplink. MediaTek’s downlink speed is slightly lower, but its uplink speed is better.

However, the speed indicators of these two are under extreme conditions. At present, there is no difference between 7.9Gbps ​​and 10Gbps in actual use.

The T800 5G baseband is also manufactured by TSMC’s 4nm process, and supports MediaTek’s 5G UlyraSave energy-saving technology, which can optimize power consumption and improve battery life for all 5G connection conditions.

