[The Epoch Times, November 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) Zhang Yuanying (also translated: Zhang Yuanying), who won the championship in the talent show “PRODUCE 48” at the age of 13, made her debut last year with the Korean group IVE. quickly became popular. She only turned 18 in August this year and has a full schedule of work. In order to focus on performing arts activities, she decided not to take the annual “University Study Ability Test” commonly known as the “College Entrance Examination” in South Korea.

According to Korean media reports, Zhang Yuanying, a member of IVE who is currently in the third year of high school, was supposed to take South Korea’s annual “University Study Aptitude Test” on the 17th of this month, but due to her full schedule, she decided to work with other students after graduating from high school. Several members work together to concentrate on the activities of the group.

IVE’s agency, STARSHIP, said that according to Zhang Yuanying’s wishes, she will arrange her work schedule for next year after she decides whether to enter the university.

It is reported that Zhang Yuanying struggled for a long time about whether to take the exam before making a difficult decision. Because if a Korean star has only a junior high or high school degree, it used to be considered a bad thing. South Korea KBS TV station once conducted a poll: “What is the most serious discrimination problem in South Korea?” The answer of the people was “educational education”.

Therefore, many Korean entertainers who enter the entertainment industry generally find ways to further their studies, at least to obtain a university degree. And those who graduated from top universities such as Seoul National University, such as Kim Tae-hee and Lee Ha-ni, Song Joong-ki from Sungkyunkwan University, and Hyun Bin from Chung-Ang University, are blessed by the halo of academic masters, and they are even more admired and admired by Koreans.

The 18-year-old Zhang Yuanying has a delicate face like a doll. She is 173 cm tall and has 107 cm long legs. As soon as she debuted, she has a high popularity and is the new darling of boutique brands.

Not long ago, Zhang Yuanying went to Paris to participate in a fashion week event. Unexpectedly, because of the hairpin on her head, she was besieged by the CCP’s little pink and made it to the hot search list on Weibo.

At that time, she participated in the opening event of the retrospective exhibition of the endorsement jewelry brand FRED, and at the same time filmed a behind-the-scenes video for South Korea’s “VOGUE”. In the film, Zhang Yuanying specifically mentioned the phoenix hairpin on his head when he introduced the style of his body: “This hairpin is because I want to show the Korean style in Paris, so I brought it from South Korea with great care.” As a result, Chinese netizens attacked She “stealed Chinese culture”, “humiliated China” and so on.

However, Zhang Yuanying does not seem to be affected by the unreasonable little pink, and still shares photos with fans on IG. I saw her posing on the streets of Paris, wearing MIU MIU’s plaid coat, with almost flat loafers, still showing her slender figure.

Regarding the news that Zhang Yuanying gave up taking the college entrance examination this year, fans expressed “respect for Zhang Yuanying’s choice”, “the college entrance examination is not the only way out”, and “look forward to Zhang Yuanying’s follow-up development”.

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei