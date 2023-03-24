



Meituan released its financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Financial report shows,The company’s revenue in the fourth quarter was 60.13 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.4%; The net loss was 1.08 billion yuan, and the estimated loss was 1.53 billion yuan; the adjusted net profit was 830 million yuan. Throughout 2022,Meituan’s revenue was 219.95 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 22.8%. The net loss was 6.69 billion yuan, and the adjusted net profit was 2.83 billion yuan.

The financial report shows that in 2022, despite the negative impact of the macro environment,Meituan’s core local commerce segment still sees 17.6% revenue growth. Operating profit increased by 56.8% year-on-year to RMB 29.5 billion, and operating margin improved from 13.8% in 2021 to 18.4%. In the fourth quarter of 2022, segment revenue increased by 17.4% year-on-year to RMB 43.5 billion, operating profit increased by 41.0% year-on-year to RMB 7.2 billion, and operating profit margin increased to 16.6% from 13.8% in the same period in 2021.

(Note: Meituan’s core local business mainly includes the original catering takeaway and in-store, hotel and tourism divisions, as well as Meituan’s flash shopping, homestay and transportation ticketing)

In 2022,Meituan’s food delivery business achieves a single-day peak order volume exceeding 60 million orders. The annual transaction users and annual active merchants of Meituan Flash Shopping both increased by nearly 30% year-on-year, and the peak single-day order volume in December exceeded 11 million.

In 2022, the revenue of Meituan’s new business segment will increase by 39.3% year-on-year to RMB 59.2 billion, mainly driven by the growth of the merchandise retail business. The operating loss narrowed to RMB 28.4 billion, and the operating loss ratio improved to 47.9%, mainly due to the improvement in the operating efficiency of the commodity retail business. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the revenue of the new business segment increased by 33.4% year-on-year to RMB 16.7 billion. The operating loss of this segment narrowed by 32.0% YoY to RMB 6.4 billion, and the operating loss ratio narrowed to 38.2% QoQ.

