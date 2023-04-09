Home Business Melissa Satta show (look for the AC Milan shirt): “Guys, I’m taking off my clothes, but I have nothing underneath..”
Melissa Satta e Will a Goal Deejay su Sky (Instagram melissasatta)

Melissa Satta – Will, derby Milan-Inter

Funny curtain during Goal Deejay the Sky Sport program between football and music (broadcast every Friday) conducted by Melissa Satta. Guest of the episode the cantante Will to which the showgirl shows the shirt of City as a gift: “You’re from Manchester aren’t you?” says to him.

He (born in Veneto, but with an English mother) smiles and replies: “I can’t even touch that one” and shows the Manchester United shirt that he is wearing. “My Manchester the real one”she adds”. Then, surprise, under that of the Red Devils has that ofInter.

“You know that I am…”, says Melissa Satta who is a well-known AC Milan fan.

Then Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend jokes: “Where’s my shirt? Guys, I’ll undress, but I have nothing underneath”, says the beautiful presenter as she takes off her green jacket. “I’m not as fit as you,” smiles Will.

“Derby, derby a Goal Deejay”, chiosa Melissa Satta who surely, like all Milan fans, will live with sporting apprehension these days that separate Leao and his companions from the Champions League quarter-final match against Napoli…

