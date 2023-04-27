Meloni: “Kiev’s future is in the EU”. And Zelensky thanks Italy. VIDEO

Ukraine, conference on reconstruction in Rome: “We will sign bilateral documents for the country’s recovery”

Bilateral conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine a Rome. A long-awaited appointment with the government that aims to pass the rebirth of the former Soviet republic through Italy too and that wants to play a leading role in this challenge, planning a strategy before the conflict ends.

The direction is political at the highest level: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, her deputies Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini, ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Adolfo Urso do the honors. Representing Kiev, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba among others.

“Talk about the reconstruction of Ukraine – he says Giorgia Meloni – means betting on victory and an end to the conflict, and I am sure that Ukraine’s future will be one of peace, well-being and increasingly European. Italy will continue to do its part at 360 degrees in support of Ukraine on a political, military, humanitarian level and also in the reconstruction of some strategic infrastructures in the liberated areas and especially for tomorrow. Ukraine’s future must be based on an ever-increasing capacity to integrate into European institutions and dynamics. The smartest way to thank the Ukrainians for what they are doing is to speed up the possibility of being part of the European institutions. We must recognize the enormous efforts of Kiev, even during the war, to reform its system and bring it closer to the targets required by the Commission. It is essential to recognize that effort by speeding up and launching EU accession negotiations quickly. Investing in the reconstruction of Ukraine is not risky but one of the most shrewd and far-sighted investments that can be made in this time. We will continue to do our part, not only bilaterally but also multilaterally, among other things I recalled that next year, in 2024, Italy will also be the current president of the G7, so for us an increasingly central role. And we intend to use it to support this cause, which is a cause of freedom, not only for Ukrainians but also for us. We will continue to provide all the necessary support, including to the 10-point peace plan that was presented by President Zelensky: we believe in the possibility of a diplomatic solution to this conflict, provided that, as we have said many times, one does not think that the solution of the conflict may be a surrender of Ukraine, of an attacked country. It would not be fair and would build a world in which the right of the strongest wins over the strength of the right, a world that does not suit anyone”.

VIDEO: GIORGIA MELONI’S SPEECH

