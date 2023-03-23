Meloni and the rhetoric of being a mother. Open letter to the premier

Meloni Way,

that you are a mother we understand itas well as a woman and I don’t remember exactly what else, but you fell for it once again, reminding us yesterday in Parliament about your closeness to the families of Cutro’s victims.

You are the head of government of one of the major (former) economic powers in the world.

You’re young, you’re getting along in government (like the war and in other cases, denying much of your electoral campaign, on economic rigor) and bass (supporting your southern curve as on raves, migrants, Cospito) but spare us this rhetoric about being a mother because she’s really bored. You’re not the only one who uses the slogan of being a mother as a “brand” of quality and authority.

It is now a habit abused by many mothers who believe they are superior because they have had a child (let alone with two or three!), they raised him, trained him. And so what? Certainly these women have heavy shoes, their backs weakened by fatigue, they have many sleepless nights, many worries, in short, a life of sacrifices.

Sometimes we hear people say “you who have no children cannot understand”, what a presumption!

Maybe having children was enough to have a license of integrity or emotional and thought depth. You don’t need to be a mother to feel sympathy in the face of a child’s death.

So dear Meloni, avoid shooting like this, think about finding a European solution on immigration without slogans or clamor convincing your partners, one by one. This is politics, everything else is illusion, smoke screens in people’s pain.

