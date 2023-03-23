“It’s great to see people like this. The madness of the people impressed me, what happened with Messi in the restaurant is incredible. Everyone asks us for tickets. It’s very nice for us, we hope that tomorrow will be a beautiful day, a party, that everything will be quiet outside. We are eager to experience what awaits us tomorrow. The important thing however was December 18 thanks to Leo. Tomorrow will be something crazy like when we came back here after the world championship”. They are the words of Angel DiMariain mixed area, after training with Argentina.

Argentina: Messi lights up, Di Maria and Dybala unleashed

DiMaria’s words

The footballer of Juventus he also talked about his own future in the national teamdeclaring: “I certainly continue. Every time I come here it’s something unique, it’s the most beautiful place one wants to stay. New goals? Return to winning and continue on this path. The qualifiers and another Copa America are coming: we have to be ready“. Finally, up Devil Echeverria very young Argentine talent who trained with the senior national team: “I’ve seen it very well, it’s nice that even the youngest can enjoy all this. It can be seen that it has a lot of potential”.





Argentina, what an atmosphere during training!



