Meloni weaves Ariadne’s thread: the sister towards the candidacy for the Europeans

FdI: Arianna Meloni possible leader in the 2024 European elections

The suggestion is the following: candidacy in the 2024 European elections as leader in the Central Italy district. The subject is Arianna Meloni, the sister of Prime Minister Giorgia, on the launch pad within Fratelli d’Italia. Repubblica reports “the indiscretion, which has been circulating in the FdI house for days, that for the next European elections, not only could the Prime Minister herself be the leader in the North and in the Islands to pull the list, but that Giorgia Meloni is also thinking of nominating her sister Arianna in the Central Italy constituency”.

According to Repubblica, it would be the “crowning of a path of Ariadne in great ascent in the partyafter being appointed in the space of a few weeks first as head of membership and then as a member of the FdI share of the board of directors of the rich National Alliance Foundation: an institution that has bank deposits of around thirty million and real estate worth market about 200 million”.

Arianna, the older sister, is told by Repubblica as “always in the rear working behind the scenes, less flashy even than her husband, the brother-in-law of Italy and Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida. But now something in the Meloni house is changing and Giorgia would like to give her sister an institutional and political role too: perhaps, in fact, by having her elected to the European Parliament”.

According to the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari, his candidacy would also be “a prize and also the strengthening of a message already sent to all of the Brothers of Italy on who is really in charge in the party and will control everything from now on, up to every draft in I come from the territories, where greater roots are being sought.Arianna’s appointment to lead the membership has been interpreted by many within FdI as a way to control what happens even in the extreme periphery of the party: having membership cards in hand means knowing what moves in the sections furthest from Rome and check live who in the Municipalities wants to make headway and perhaps attempt raids”, concludes Repubblica.

