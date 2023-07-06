Mexican Peso Soars to New Record in Currency Markets

Title: Mexican Peso Hits New Record, Strengthening National Currency

Mexico.– A new record that puts the Mexican peso at the top of recent times was marked today in the Official Journal of the Federation. Just yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador applauded the strengthening of the National currency, and again, on this day, the appreciation sets in, along with the profit.

The National Bank of Mexico fixed the exchange rate for this day at $17.0040 M.N., lower than the $17.0260 MN of the previous day. The equivalence of the Mexican peso with other foreign currencies will be calculated according to the price that governs the latter against the US dollar, in international markets on the day the payment is made. These quotes will be made known at the request of the interested parties by the country’s credit institutions.

According to the files of the Official Gazette of the Federation, on a day like today but in 2022, the exchange rate was set by the Bank of Mexico at $20.5598 MN. In 2021, $19.8532 MN was notified. In both cases, there is a distinct difference from what is established in 2023.

The average exchange rate for this day was set by financial institutions and exchange houses at $17.0277. For purchase, the green ticket stays at $16.5956, yet the sale at 17.4598 pesos. Tomorrow, it could arrive with an average of 17.0123, to be sold at 17.013 and bought at 17.0116 pesos.

Analyzing the movements that the US currency has had, according to the specialized page on the subject Eldolar.info, indicates that the week advances with a loss of -0.61% for the green ticket. In the month and the quarter, there is a decrease of -0.6%, and so far this year, the dollar has depreciated by -12.19%.

During the Joe Biden administration, president of the United States, the green ticket has fallen -13.2%, while in that of the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it has fallen -15.25%.

The dollar exchange rate is one of the most consulted financial indicators worldwide, regardless of the country in which one is, due to the level of globalization that exists today and the large number of commercial activities between individuals, companies, and governments at an international level.

If you need to change dollars that you have saved for a trip, investment, or another situation, today you can go to the Bank of Mexico that has the best indicators to buy at 17.0065 y 17,012 pesos for sale.

For those who will buy or sell dollars, they will do some other transaction under this denomination or prepare for the change of weights. To travel, the recommendation is to first check where they offer a better price and go where it is most convenient.

You can check the table below to know which bank or financial company gives you more or less pesos per dollar.

The dollar exchange rate is crucial for individuals and businesses worldwide. Stay updated on the exchange rate established so far this month and the projection provided by financial entities. Plan ahead if you are going to travel or make purchases using the US currency.

