Mi 13 Lite rendering released: Smart Island is smaller than iPhone 14 Pro

According to today’s news, the blogger i Bing Universe exposed the rendering of Mi 13 Lite,This new product will be launched overseas.

As the only mid-range model in the Mi 13 series,Mi 13 Lite adopts an Apple-like smart island design, with a long hole on the front of the screen.With two front-facing cameras stuffed in, the area of ​​the Smart Island is smaller than that of the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to reports, the National Bank model corresponding to Mi 13 Lite is Mi Civi 2.This means that both have the same hardware configuration. The machine is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 mobile platform, and this chip adopts Samsung’s 4nm process.

The CPU is 1 A710 super core with a main frequency of 2.4GHz, 3 A710 large cores with a frequency of 2.36GHz, and 4 small A510 cores with a frequency of 1.8GHz. In terms of GPU, the graphics rendering speed of Snapdragon 7 is 20% higher than that of Snapdragon 778G.

In addition, since Mi 13 Lite is the international version of Civi 2, it will have the same beautification technology as Civi 2.On this phone, Xiaomi has equipped it with an ambient portrait video function.

Through 3D fine video beautification, 316 facial dots for precise tracking, as well as video portrait blur and multi-color soft lights, video shooting can also have a full sense of atmosphere. It can be called the strongest selfie phone of Xiaomi.