Miami International Airport to Welcome New Low-Cost Air Route to Frankfurt, Germany with Condor Airlines

Miami International Airport (MIA) is set to welcome a new low-cost air route in May 2024. The route will connect Miami with Frankfurt, Germany and will be operated by Condor Airlines, directly competing with Lufthansa, another German carrier that already serves the same route with nearly 30 weekly flights.

Condor Airlines plans to operate three weekly flights from MIA to Frankfurt using Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, which can accommodate up to 310 passengers. The flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing travelers with an additional option to explore Europe from Miami. This new route is expected to boost tourism between Florida and the European continent.

Ralph Cutié, the CEO of MIA, expressed his satisfaction with the selection of his airport as Condor Airlines’ exclusive destination in Florida and its latest route in the United States. He believes that this new service will provide travelers with a modern and luxurious onboard experience.

In addition to the Miami route, Condor Airlines operates flights from various other US cities to Frankfurt, including New York, Boston, Baltimore, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Anchorage. The expansion of flights to Frankfurt further solidifies Miami’s position as a major international transportation hub.

Ralf Teckentrup, the CEO of Condor Airlines, emphasized the importance of connecting Miami with Frankfurt, known as the heart of Europe. This new route will make it easier for travelers to explore Germany and other European destinations. Teckentrup believes that this connection will strengthen Miami’s status as a gateway to Europe and provide a convenient and accessible travel experience for those seeking to explore the continent from the City of the Sun.

Overall, the addition of this new low-cost air route between Miami and Frankfurt is an exciting development for both travelers and the tourism industry. It opens up more opportunities for exploring Europe and reinforces Miami’s position as a global transportation hub.

