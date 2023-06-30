Miccichè, the “snow” with a blue car and a flashing light. Doses of coke and parties

Miccichè framed by interceptions: “I’m coming at 5”. The chats

New developments on the maxi investigation of the drug trafficking which involved Palermo well and which led to the arrest of the restaurateur pusher Of iron. He arrived in the well-known restaurant in Palermo well with the blue car and flashing lights on, he took cocaine and left. The former minister and forced deputy Gianfranco What if – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – it is not investigated, but is mentioned in the documents of the investigation of the Palermo prosecutor’s office and the flying squad. To “supply” Silvio Berlusconi’s bishop in Sicily with white powder, for approx about twenty meetingsis Mario Di Ferro, who ended up under house arrest, owner of the well-known restaurant in Villa Zito where Miccichè used to go, and considered the link between the pusher eh clients of Palermo well. The two were framed by eavesdropping telephone, coded language to talk about doses Of drug you wish.

“I have to go to Milan,” reports Il Fatto, “and I’ll be out for five days,” says Miccichè. “What time is your flight for Milan, though?”, replies Di Ferro. “I leave around 2“, replies the politician. “Ah all right, then you can do it, we can do it”, says the restaurateur. codethrough the reference to the number of “days” in which the contractor Miccichè would have had to go off site”. “See you tomorrow ok, now I’ll send you a nice picture of where I am, for now there is … full of snow“, says Di Ferro in another conversation. The politician asks where this “snow” is, and the restaurateur who is in the mountains adds: “It is full of snow here”. Di Ferro had always been arrested in April for a similar drug investigation that prompted the deputy Ismaele La Vardera to organize the hair test at Palazzo dei Normanni, in which few adhered. “Demagogic initiative”, said Miccichè, who just 15 days ago reported having found a GPS in his car. The former FI minister broke the silence: “I went to his parties but I’ve never seen any drugs. I don’t sniff but I don’t take the test”.

