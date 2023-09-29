Home » Microsoft wants to power its AI data centers with nuclear power
Microsoft wants to power its AI data centers with nuclear power

by admin
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the launch of Bing’s AI search tool. JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

Microsoft is hiring a nuclear technology project manager to power its AI data centers using nuclear energy.

The tech giant has invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and signed a $10 billion (around €9.5 billion) deal with OpenAI.

Generative AI requires huge amounts of energy – there is growing concern about its environmental impact.

Microsoft is exploring plans to use nuclear energy to power its AI data centers. The company is struggling with the massive amounts of energy required to run models like ChatGPT.

According to a statement released on Thursday vacancy The company is hiring a “Principal Program Manager for Nuclear Technology” to examine how nuclear energy can be used to operate AI data centers.

How DCDa data center website, reports that the tech giant will focus on the use of microreactors and „Small Modular Reactors“ focus. They are far cheaper to build and operate than larger nuclear reactors and are designed to power the Microsoft Cloud and AI data centers.

AI models require an enormous amount of computing power. Analysis has shown that ChatGPT could cost up to $700,000 (around €662,000) per day to operate due to the huge server costs. The job posting suggests that Microsoft sees nuclear energy as the way to meet increasing energy needs.

Microsoft and artificial intelligence

The tech giant has reportedly inked a $10 billion deal with OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. As part of this, Microsoft is supposed to provide the AI ​​startup with the cloud services that enable the operation of the startup models.

The company has also integrated OpenAI’s technology into its search engine Bing and launched an AI-based search tool earlier this year.

Concern is growing about the environmental impact of generative AI’s massive energy consumption. Scientific research has shown that when training GPT-3 more than 550 tons of carbon dioxide produced and 3.5 million liters of water were consumed.

Microsoft recently pledged to accelerate efforts to power data centers with renewable energy and reduce emissions. The company plans to be carbon negative, water positive and waste-free by 2030.

Microsoft declined Business Insider’s request for comment.

This article was translated from English by Jonas Metzner. You can read the original article here read.

