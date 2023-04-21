Miet- Bremse.at: New TikTok campaign against excessive old building rents

Younger tenants in particular often do not know what their rights are and rarely assert their claims. That’s why we want to target this group with our new campaign – to help those who suffer from excessive rents Stefan Schleicher – Jufina board

Vienna (OTS) – Short videos with top politicians are intended to make young tenants aware that they can defend themselves against excessive rents in apartments in older buildings.

Vienna, April 21, 2023 – Miet- Bremse.at declares war on excessive rents in old buildings. Behind this is the Austrian litigation financier Jufina, which is now using an unusual social media campaign to draw the attention of students and young families in particular to the fact that unjustifiably high rents can be reclaimed or reduced without risk and without great effort.

Under the motto “Everyone is talking about the rental brake. We’ve got them.” ten seconds short, quickly edited videos speak for themselves. The website Miet- Bremse.at, which provides comprehensive information about the possibility of taking action against excessive rent claims in the legally regulated area of ​​old buildings, is thus advertised.

Miet- Bremse.at demands rent reductions and repayments

Miet Bremse GmbH, a subsidiary of Jufina, wants to ensure more fairness in the Austrian rental market – and together with partner law firms, holds landlords who do not comply with the legal provisions to account. In such cases, the Company will seek a rent reduction and appropriate repayments, while assuming all the risk of the proceedings and all associated costs. If successful, it receives 29% of the proceeds minus a de minimis limit of 490 euros, making Miet- Bremse.at the cheapest provider for this service on the Austrian market.

In view of the inflation-related rent increases, the topic is currently highly explosive. According to estimates by the Chamber of Labour, nine out of ten landlords charge too high rents for apartments in old buildings. “Younger tenants, in particular, often do not know what their rights are and rarely assert their claims. That is why we want to target this group with our new campaign – to help those who suffer from excessive rents” , explains Jufina board member Stefan Schleicher the focus of the campaign. In order to reach this target group, the price leader in lowering rents will also promote the videos on Instagram in addition to TikTok. (Ending)

Founded in 2022, JUNO Finanz AG (Jufina) is an Austrian company specializing in litigation financing. Jufina assumes the cost risk in legal disputes and, if successful, receives a previously agreed share of the proceeds from the dispute. The company has set itself the goal of making the enforcement of legal claims accessible to everyone. In addition to Miet- Bremse.at, the recovery of online casino losses counts among other things to the fields of activity of Jufina.

