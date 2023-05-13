13
Migros revolution: A step in the right direction with an open outcome
The retailer is reorganizing its supermarket business. This is consistent, but does not guarantee success.
Migros is under pressure. The largest private employer in Switzerland has been able to increase sales in recent years. But in retail, the actual core business, the worm is in there: Migros recently had to accept a serious drop in profits. At the same time, competitor Coop is catching up.
