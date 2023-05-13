CSA Steaua received yet another extremely bad news before the derby with rival Dinamo from the 2nd League play-off, which will take place on Monday evening. The red-blues occupy the 2nd place in the ranking but do not have the right to promotion in the first echelon at the end of the current season, writes the online edition of Gazeta Sporturilor.

According to the quoted source, CSA Steaua is at risk of relegation due to the licensing file because the Army team cannot play in League 1 not only because of the form of organization, but also because of some existing gaps in the licensing file, GSP.ro also notes.

If these problems are not fixed quickly, CSA Steaua risks not receiving the approval for League 2 either and thus being relegated. CSA Steaua does not meet the minimum criteria in terms of personnel and administration, but also in terms of finances, the quoted source writes.

The deadline by which these deficiencies can be rectified is May 31. If the “military” do not solve their problems, they risk not even receiving the license for League 2 and thus being relegated.

The licensing file was handled by the new manager, Andrei Cian, who also heads the handball section of the club, as well as Gabriel Boștină, the technical manager of CSA Steaua. The problems in the file are explained by the fact that the jurist Florin Băbău, the one who usually dealt with the licensing file, left the club, because his secondment ended, informs the quoted source.

Photo source: digisport