Milan, escape from the city or new fashion for influencers?

Today everyone is talking about how bad Milan is. Modes. Yesterday everyone was talking about Milan and saying how beautiful it was, an inclusive city, a true moral capital where everyone is rich, charming and above all with a great ethical and social sense. Venerable teacher of administrative style who for a few months has been demoted to the usual bitch, to quote Arbasino. In 2021 I published a book with an eloquent title: “Escape from the city”. It was dedicated to post-covid Milan, with the many unsolved problems which, I repeat two years later, are not just the real estate ones. But there are many others. From the cultural gigantism that sees resources drained by two institutions such as Scala and Piccolo to the detriment of the many much less famous and weaker cultural centers and orchestras. Even in culture there are the rich and the poor.

Or, once again, the planning of the city starting from the San Siro, an intricate question on which a decision had to and must be made that will displease one or the other but which must be taken if Milan is to remain a model of operation. Then there are the riders and their denied rights, the companies that pretend to be ethical and instead exploit and enslave, the benefit companies that have benefits only in name. In short, Milan city of hypocrisy. Selvaggia Lucarelli fits into a trend but only takes the real estate side of it. Why not talk about the social city that has so many problems, linked to reception centers and how social housing is or is not cleared? More complex, more difficult, more age-old.

Milan stop looking in the mirror and go back to investing in ideas

The truth is that commentators are now firing on Milan with the same enthusiasm with which they incensed it. But the truth lies in between. The metropolis has a social fabric and a profound wealth that is incredible. It is still light years ahead of all the other Italian realities, but there is a trend, a parable, which did not start today, but dates back to before Covid. Today that trend is visible because the energy crisis that has led to a worsening of public finances has pulled the veil down. While the narration sold the moon, the finger pointed to the concrete problems. They all bought the moon, sadly. After two years, I still feel the same way. You can flee from Milan, and even fall out of love like Lucarelli. But you can only go back to Milan, as long as it changes course, stops looking at its reflection in the puddle, like Narciso, and goes back to investing in ideas.

