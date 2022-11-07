Home Business Milan: house prices rose by + 0.4% in the first part of the year
Milan: house prices rose by + 0.4% in the first part of the year

Milan: house prices rose by + 0.4% in the first part of the year

The prices of the Milanese real estate market are running, marking + 4.0% in the first part of 2022, compared to the second half of 2021, as recorded by the Tecnocasa Group’s Real Estate Observatory. In the central areas, prices rise by 1.5% and the Moscova-Brera area does not experience any declines, where the demand for prestigious first home buyers and investors collides with a limited supply.

