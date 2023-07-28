Minimum wage, the M5s do not trust: “Meloni’s openness is a facade”

Minimum wage, the vice president of the M5s Senate does not trust the openness of the government

The 5 Star Movement will not escape the confrontation if the government opens a table on the minimum wage but “as of today we do not register any formal meeting requests” and that of the premier seems more like “a facade opening”. Mariolina Castellone, vice-president of the Senate, told La Stampa and reiterated that one cannot “not envisage a minimum threshold”.

“The place where you confront the opposition – underlines the exponent of the M5s – it should be Parliament. The minimum wage proposal has been under discussion for a long time in the House and there hasn’t been a real confrontation, the only response from the majority was to file a suppressive amendment. I have the impression that after seeing the latest polls, which speak of 7 out of 10 Italians in favor of the minimum wage, they have made a facade. But to date there is no sign of real openness, quite the contrary ».

