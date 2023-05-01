Home » Monopoly, the little mermaid’s breasts are too prosperous. The statue becomes an accident
Business

Monopoly, the little mermaid’s breasts are too prosperous. The statue becomes an accident

by admin
Monopoly, the little mermaid’s breasts are too prosperous. The statue becomes an accident

Monopoli, the statue attracts tourists and onlookers. The mayor: “Don’t touch it”

A Monopoly the case of the “Mermaid“, the curvy statue positioned in the square to be named after Rita Levi Montalcini. The images of the new sculpture placed in the center of a small town square about forty kilometers from Bari they are bouncing from one part of the world to another: from England to India, from France to Japan. The reason: the dizzying curves – we read in the Corriere della Sera – modeled by the authors, who have nothing to do with the famous and delicate symbolic version of Copenhagen. And that I am now at the center of a furious debate Between for and against splashed far beyond the Apulian borders. As if that weren’t enough, the work stands out in an area used as a children’s playground, among a few mangy trees and a few carousels. Who knows, maybe it will be for this reason that from one day to the next the siren has sounded a green tarp even if the mayor, Angelo Anese, doesn’t want to hear about censorship. “It was a coincidence,” she assures.

“In reality – continues the mayor to Corriere – we had plans to inaugurate the square in a few days and someone has decided to cover it,” explains the mayor. “Art is artthe sculpture cannot be touched”, the mayor cuts short. And in the meantime i tourists they keep taking pictures. Beautiful or ugly, many put themselves patiently in coda to immortalize the work created by the students of the Luigi Russo art high school in Monopoli. The headmaster, Adolfo Marciano, is not shaken much by the controversy. “In reverse, art must be discussed”, he declares while not renouncing a jab aimed at those who turn up their noses: “It is paradoxical that someone feels upset” he declares. And speaking of the Junoesque features of the siren, he explains: “At least it’s distant from the idea of ​​beauty to which they oblige us advertisements and magazines“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

First May among the most bitter ever. Millions...

Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros:...

Ottavio Alfieri, prestigious recognition in NY. Berlusconi worked...

The latest private equity holdings surfaced Deng Xiaofeng...

Inflation – Basic foods were up to 20...

Skoda unveils the lines of the new Superb...

What you should know about the heat pump

The surreal tale of Licia Colò. How cool...

The takeover of First Republic Bank is the...

ESOP trap: Employee loses hundreds of thousands of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy