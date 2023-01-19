(Original title: More than 60% of private placements choose heavy positions)

Since January, the A-share market has continued to strengthen. With the Spring Festival holiday approaching, most private equity companies choose to hold heavy positions for the holiday. According to a survey conducted by the private placement website, 64% of private placements choose heavy or full positions for the festival, and only nearly 10% of private placements said they would choose light storage or holding coins for the festival.

Regarding the choice of holding stocks or holding currency before the Spring Festival, related questionnaire surveys show that as high as 64% of private equity companies choose to hold heavy positions or hold full positions for the holidays. Relevant institutions believe that the mid-level A-share market has already started, and there is a high probability that A-shares will continue to fluctuate upward after the holiday. 27% of the private equity companies choose medium positions for the festival. The private equity companies that choose this option believe that market structural opportunities are worth looking forward to, but they need to pay due attention to defense. 9% of private placements choose to lightly store or hold money for the holidays. The main reasons are: the market has limited further upward space, and there are still many uncertainties in the external market during the long holiday.

Regarding the most promising main lines and sectors of the market after the Spring Festival, the questionnaire survey shows that 41% of private equity investors are optimistic about new energy and pan-technological growth lines, accounting for the highest proportion among the four design options; 32% of private equity investors are optimistic about big Consumption, medicine and other sectors; In addition, 16% of private equity investors believe that the various sectors, styles, and main lines of the market will gradually rotate, and the overall market opportunities at the current stage are relatively balanced; only 11% of private equity investors are optimistic about finance, real estate, and cycle and other undervalued sectors.

Baoyin Investment said that China‘s macro economy and capital market will usher in a round of rapid restoration. It is optimistic about several directions: first, economic recovery in 2023 will be particularly dependent on the recovery of domestic consumption; second, technology, the Internet and new energy are long-term promising industries; third, independent innovation will become a long-term investment theme.